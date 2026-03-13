Life Feels Better When You’re Chasing a Goal

I have a new piece out in the Wall Street Journal titled “The Class Wars Come for Fertility.” Check it out here. Alternate link here.

Some topics covered:

The work I find most satisfying is often the work that attracts the least attention. My discussions on Dostoevsky’s novels take a long time to write and are far from my most read posts. Still, I keep doing it because some ideas are worth discussing even when they are not popular

South Korea has spent more than $200 billion trying to get people to have more children. Cash bonuses, parental leave, subsidized childcare. None of it worked.

In the country of Georgia, an Orthodox leader promised to personally baptize and become the godfather of every third child in a family. Births rose sharply. This challenges the modern belief that financial incentives matter more than culture

Put it this way: If people knew nothing about these outcomes and were asked what would be more likely to raise birth rates, cash transfers or recognition from a revered religious figure, what would most people guess?

71% of Democrats, 83% percent of independents, and 95% of Republicans support a photo ID requirement to vote. Yet the media debate makes the country appear far more divided on this than it actually is

The halo effect and the beauty bias

The old claim that beauty is purely a social construct. Culture matters, but people across very different societies still tend to agree on which faces are attractive

Why even introverts often get happier when they become more social

When people are asked in the abstract, they say they would rather suffer social pain than physical pain. But when they are asked to remember actual events from their own lives, reliving memories of social pain (e.g., humiliation, betrayal, ostracism) often feels more vivid and more painful than physical injuries

Personality differences show up very early. Even babies differ in anxiety, sociability, frustration tolerance, and how quickly they recover from distress

Harry Harlow’s monkey experiments with cloth mothers and wire mothers

Anxiety often grows when there is no clear goal to move toward. Achieving some a milestone can bring temporary relief or happiness, but can then leave you feeling strangely restless

A restrictive environment can suppress the behavioral expression of a personality trait, but it won’t erase the underlying trait. Once a person finds the right setting, that buried tendency can quickly reveal itself

Whether I drink alcohol or not and why