Mulholland Drive: Down the David Lynch Rabbit Hole

I joined Richard Hanania for a deep dive into the strange and surreal films of the late David Lynch, one of the most unique filmmakers of recent times. We talk about “Mulholland Drive” (2001) and “Inland Empire” (2006) and why one is mesmerizing while the other feels like cinematic torture. If you enjoy dissecting films that refuse to give easy answers, this conversation is for you. Many spoilers throughout.
Some topics we cover:
“Mulholland Drive” came out in 2001. Richard and I speak about how Hollywood's portrayal of lesbians in the early 2000s reflects a very different cultural moment compared to today.
Some tangents on “Brokeback Mountain” (2005) and other gay portrayals of that era
Why “Mulholland Drive” works despite its bizarre dream logic, and why “Inland Empire” is just a mess.
The cowboy test in “Mulholland Drive.” If you see him once, you did good. Twice, you did bad. What does it mean?
Richard shares his experience driving down Mulholland Drive and how the geography of Los Angeles shapes its mystique.
We break down the Harvey Weinstein subtext in Hollywood movies, including a wild meme about Quentin Tarantino that’s very on the nose.