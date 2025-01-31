Mulholland Drive: Down the David Lynch Rabbit Hole

I joined Richard Hanania for a deep dive into the strange and surreal films of the late David Lynch, one of the most unique filmmakers of recent times. We talk about “Mulholland Drive” (2001) and “Inland Empire” (2006) and why one is mesmerizing while the other feels like cinematic torture. If you enjoy dissecting films that refuse to give easy answers, this conversation is for you. Many spoilers throughout.

