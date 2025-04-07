Piña Killadas: Thoughts on The White Lotus Finale

Today I spoke with

about the finale of The White Lotus.

Some topics we cover:

Whether this finale stuck the landing compared to previous seasons. Richard enjoyed the finale more than me, but I felt overall the quality was about as good as seasons 1 and 2

The brothers unexpectedly switched roles this season: Saxon started out as a shallow guy interested in sex and protein shakes and by the end he’s reading books about Buddhism and seems to have an epiphany when he sees Chelsea’s genuine love for Rick.

In contrast, Lochy starts out curious and introspective and then starts drinking protein shakes, partaking in hedonism, and initiating incest.

Saxon brags “I went to Duke” just because he read a book quickly. Richard wonders whether this was a realistic portrayal. I speak about how this type of person really does exist, someone who is generally smart but still anti-intellectual in their attitudes and outlook. Saxon is a realistic portrayal of an insecure legacy admit.

We explore whether I was right in my prediction of what I described as “Chekhov’s Blender.”

Discussing Belinda’s good fortune in her negotiation with Greg/Gary, Richard and I discuss the logistics of wiring $5 million overnight.

Belinda did the same thing to Pornchai that Tanya did to Belinda in season 1. Belinda assumed the role of a rich woman who suggested starting a business to a member of the hotel staff but then failed to follow through. Is the show trying to tell us that money is a corrupting force, even on decent people like Belinda?

We analyze the gender dynamics portrayed with Gaitok and Mook. Gaitok’s romantic success with Mook required him to compromise his peaceful Buddhist values.

Belinda also had to compromise her own principles in order to achieve worldly benefits

Shooting rich guys in the back. We compare Gaitok shooting Rick in the back and impressing Mook with Luigi Mangione who shot CEO Brian Thompson in the back and is now getting love letters and romantic attention online.

I was disappointed by Rick’s final confrontation with Jim Hollinger—it felt cartoonish and beneath the show's usual standard.

We discuss the tragic irony of Chelsea's character, whose innocent love repeatedly endangered her and ultimately led to her death. We highlight the show's subtle Buddhist themes—Rick's obsession with revenge ultimately destroys him and those he loves.

We debate whether Tim’s repeated absurdities, like his stupid family annihilation plan, and announcing “the coconut milk is off," undermine his credibility as a wealthy high-powered businessman.

The character of Piper struck me as delusional: she dreams of an ascetic Buddhist life in a monastery, but quits immediately when organic food isn't available and she experiences minor discomfort. Piper’s character arc critiques a certain kind of affluent liberal idealism: she romanticizes poverty but panics when actually experiencing it. Richard is more sympathetic about this than me.

Victoria, initially shallow, ends up wise, with her remarks regarding the only realistic and psychologically healthy way to enjoy wealth, while Piper, initially thoughtful and reflective, later reveals herself to be superficial.

Chelsea’s harsh dismissal of Saxon as “soulless” may have ironically cost her life; had she chosen this less emotionally complicated guy, she might have survived.

Laurie’s heartfelt yet subtly insulting speech at the table with Jaclyn (“you have a beautiful face”) and Kate (“you have a beautiful life”); the underlying tensions in friendships where compliments carry hidden barbs.

The storytelling subtly mirrors online discourse, touching on themes like the manosphere, cuckoldry, wokeness, and identity politics, suggesting Mike White (the creator) is tapping into contemporary cultural anxieties.