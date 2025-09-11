Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Thoughts on Charlie Kirk + Manhood in the Making

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #17
Rob Henderson
Sep 11, 2025
8
  • Two weeks before he was killed, I flew out to Phoenix and sat down with Charlie Kirk for a conversation on his podcast. Thoughts on Charlie; my post on X here

  • Connecting the dots between the dark triad personality traits and politics

  • The “1% rule” of social media explains so much about why the internet feels more toxic than real life

  • Findings on the emotional recovery time for difficult life events like divorce, bankruptcy, and death of loved ones

  • Young people in rich countries report more anxiety, depression, and meaninglessness than those in poorer countries.

  • The paradox of prosperity

  • Discussing the book Manhood in the Making by David D. Gilmore

  • Thoughts on manhood as a social construct

  • Manhood doesn’t just “happen.” Boys don’t wake up one morning transformed into men—they have to be pushed, mentored, and prodded into it

  • Progressives assume men want power, conservatives assume they want responsibility—but most young men today want neither. Many are simply checked out

  • Masculinity as a cultural defense against the urge to retreat into comfort

  • We think men act strong but should be encouraged more to talk more about feeling scared when in fact men often feel scared and should be encouraged more to act strong

  • The brutal rituals boys must undergo to attain the status of “man” in the high mountains of Melanesia, as well as other cultures

