Two weeks before he was killed, I flew out to Phoenix and sat down with Charlie Kirk for a conversation on his podcast. Thoughts on Charlie; my post on X here
Connecting the dots between the dark triad personality traits and politics
The “1% rule” of social media explains so much about why the internet feels more toxic than real life
Findings on the emotional recovery time for difficult life events like divorce, bankruptcy, and death of loved ones
Young people in rich countries report more anxiety, depression, and meaninglessness than those in poorer countries.
The paradox of prosperity
Discussing the book Manhood in the Making by David D. Gilmore
Thoughts on manhood as a social construct
Manhood doesn’t just “happen.” Boys don’t wake up one morning transformed into men—they have to be pushed, mentored, and prodded into it
Progressives assume men want power, conservatives assume they want responsibility—but most young men today want neither. Many are simply checked out
Masculinity as a cultural defense against the urge to retreat into comfort
We think men act strong but should be encouraged more to talk more about feeling scared when in fact men often feel scared and should be encouraged more to act strong
The brutal rituals boys must undergo to attain the status of “man” in the high mountains of Melanesia, as well as other cultures
Thoughts on Charlie Kirk + Manhood in the Making
Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #17
Sep 11, 2025
∙ Paid
Rob Henderson's Office Hours
Human nature, psychology, social class, luxury beliefs, and more.
