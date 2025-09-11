Thoughts on Charlie Kirk + Manhood in the Making

Two weeks before he was killed, I flew out to Phoenix and sat down with Charlie Kirk for a conversation on his podcast. Thoughts on Charlie; my post on X here

Connecting the dots between the dark triad personality traits and politics

The “1% rule” of social media explains so much about why the internet feels more toxic than real life

Findings on the emotional recovery time for difficult life events like divorce, bankruptcy, and death of loved ones

Young people in rich countries report more anxiety, depression, and meaninglessness than those in poorer countries.

The paradox of prosperity

Discussing the book Manhood in the Making by David D. Gilmore

Thoughts on manhood as a social construct

Manhood doesn’t just “happen.” Boys don’t wake up one morning transformed into men—they have to be pushed, mentored, and prodded into it

Progressives assume men want power, conservatives assume they want responsibility—but most young men today want neither. Many are simply checked out

Masculinity as a cultural defense against the urge to retreat into comfort

We think men act strong but should be encouraged more to talk more about feeling scared when in fact men often feel scared and should be encouraged more to act strong