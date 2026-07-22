Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

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Cassandra anonymous's avatar
Cassandra anonymous
2hEdited

My working class parents did not go to college, yet I pursued my odd predilections to earn a PhD. Through marrying a very talented and lucky immigrant striver we manage to pass (perhaps?) as upper middle class, by income (barely) at least, if not by patterns of consumption. The sense of class whiplash is real and sustained. This is no doubt why Rob is one of my favorite social analysts.

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Joe Greenwalled's avatar
Joe Greenwalled
2hEdited

Rob:

great article that explains a lot. I have never seen the subject presented at all. Your writing is insightful, concise and clear

I really enjoy and appreciate your content.

Thank you

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