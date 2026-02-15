Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Eric Darwin
8h

On a cycling trip in Europe I met a retired military police officer. He related that at a medical checkup the doctor got excited to discover his MP status. Did you carry a sidearm? Yes? Well some people get medical problems from carrying that weight on their hip and shoulder for decades, so there's a disability category for that. But my cyclist said he had no problems. Nonetheless several months later he noticed he had a bump in his pension for a disability related to the weight carry. If there's an eligibility then you must be fitted into the box. I think a lot of adults take advantage of any possible benefits, medical, or pension claim.

My orthodontist, whom I am paying out of my own pocket, says her second largest intake clientele is retirees coming in for cosmetic work because it is covered on their health plan. There's a why not take it attitude.

Will Hudson
7h

Our transition from a high trust to a low trust society is almost complete. Can it be reversed? Has any society ever reversed it?

