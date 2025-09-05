The Gender Equality Paradox

Some topics covered:
School-based mental health interventions aren’t helping kids—they may actually make things worse by turning ordinary sadness into pathologized problems
Both left and right have wildly distorted perceptions of each other: Democrats think 38% of Republicans are rich; Republicans think 32% of Democrats are LGBTQ. The real numbers are 2% and 6%, respectively
Political activism correlates with higher rates of psychopathy
Social media doesn’t corrupt normal people (who rarely post anything). Rather, it just gives dark triad personalities a megaphone. Most of the toxicity online comes from a tiny, aggressive sliver of the population
Raising a child to adulthood takes 10-13 million calories. The equivalent of 20,000 Big Macs
The average man is stronger than 99.9% of women. Not elite athletes. The average guy. That’s how large the physical gap is
Compared with female fetuses, pregnancies with male fetuses require 10% more calories
Upper body strength is correlated with lower levels of anxiety
Low emotional stability tracks closely with progressive politics. The more neurotic you are, the more liberal your politics are likely to be
In wealthy, egalitarian nations, sex differences widen. The more fair a society becomes, the more men and women behave differently
Men commit 90% of homicides and make up 70% of the victims
High-status men cheat more than other men. High-status women cheat less than other women
Men are twice as likely to have been in a polyamorous relationship—and 3 times as likely to want one. Despite what elite media implies, open relationships are a mostly male fantasy
