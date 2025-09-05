Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Rob Henderson's Newsletter

The Gender Equality Paradox

Rob Henderson's Office Hours - #16
Rob Henderson's avatar
Rob Henderson
Sep 05, 2025
∙ Paid
1
3
Share

Some topics covered:

  • School-based mental health interventions aren’t helping kids—they may actually make things worse by turning ordinary sadness into pathologized problems

  • Both left and right have wildly distorted perceptions of each other: Democrats think 38% of Republicans are rich; Republicans think 32% of Democrats are LGBTQ. The real numbers are 2% and 6%, respectively

  • Political activism correlates with higher rates of psychopathy

  • Social media doesn’t corrupt normal people (who rarely post anything). Rather, it just gives dark triad personalities a megaphone. Most of the toxicity online comes from a tiny, aggressive sliver of the population

  • Raising a child to adulthood takes 10-13 million calories. The equivalent of 20,000 Big Macs

  • The average man is stronger than 99.9% of women. Not elite athletes. The average guy. That’s how large the physical gap is

  • Compared with female fetuses, pregnancies with male fetuses require 10% more calories

  • Upper body strength is correlated with lower levels of anxiety

  • Low emotional stability tracks closely with progressive politics. The more neurotic you are, the more liberal your politics are likely to be

  • The Gender Equality Paradox

  • In wealthy, egalitarian nations, sex differences widen. The more fair a society becomes, the more men and women behave differently

  • Men commit 90% of homicides and make up 70% of the victims

  • High-status men cheat more than other men. High-status women cheat less than other women

  • Men are twice as likely to have been in a polyamorous relationship—and 3 times as likely to want one. Despite what elite media implies, open relationships are a mostly male fantasy

  • Sex differences in personality

  • Book recommendations

Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Rob Henderson in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

This post is for paid subscribers

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture