Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Rob Henderson's Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Maximilian de Fastnerberg's avatar
Maximilian de Fastnerberg
17h

Super helpful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
It’s Just Me Dad's avatar
It’s Just Me Dad
13h

“Paid subscriber growth has slowed somewhat, perhaps because there are more writers on Substack and it’s becoming harder for readers to pay individual subscriptions for each writer they like. “

Definitely….💯 also limited time to follow multiple public figs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Rob Henderson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture