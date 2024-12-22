You’ll have to open this post in a separate tab, as Substack tells me this post is too long for email.

Nearly five years have passed since I launched this newsletter in January of 2020. As I mentioned in this Substack Grow interview, back then it was hosted on MailChimp before I moved it over to Substack in April of 2022.

After the first year, it accrued about 7 thousand subscribers. After two years, there were 14 thousand subscribers. By the end of year three, there were 27 thousand. By year four, 46 thousand. Today, there are more than 67 thousand total (free + paid) subscribers. With any luck, this number will continue to grow.

From a post earlier this year:

Writing online started as a side hustle when I was in grad school. The original iteration of my newsletter began as a hobby, and I found myself putting more and more work into it. It has become a primary income stream, which was unplanned. Over the past couple of years, I’ve turned down several offers from prominent outlets and magazines. I’ve discovered that few things give me more pleasure than sharing my writing directly with my readers.

The biggest piece of professional news this year for me is that my book, Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class finally launched. It outperformed expectations. Despite the fact that it was not listed on the NYT bestseller list even though it outsold other titles on the list. Despite the fact that I was frozen out of the bookstore promo circuit. Troubled was selected as a “best book of the year” by The Economist. It was also optioned for a scripted feature film.

If you enjoy this Substack, then you’ll enjoy my book. The preface and final three chapters contain plenty of citations to studies and survey data and theoretical frameworks. The rest of the book (chapters 1-10), is primarily a firsthand account of my life. So there’s something for everyone. If you like survey data and social science, that’s there. If you want to read a unique personal story, you’ll find that, too. If you’re curious about my experiences and thoughts after the book came out, I was profiled in both The Spectator and The New Statesman.

As far as personal news goes, I now live in New York City. I wrote about this decision here. A more personal essay about my move will be published by City Journal soon.

Please be sure to get your copy of Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family and Social Class. If you already have a copy, please consider getting one as a gift for someone you know:

Amazon (US)

Barnes & Noble

Bookshop

Amazon (UK)

Audible (I narrated the audiobook myself)

Other book vendors

My top 11 most-read posts of 2024:

1. How To Choose A Romantic Partner

2. The Rise of Western Individualism

3. The Grand Canyon-Sized Chasm Between Elites and Ordinary Americans

4. Being Poor Doesn't Have the Same Effect as Living in Chaos

5. Book Stores Refuse To Host An Event For My Book

6. The Distinctiveness of Human Aggression

7. The Happiness Lottery

8. Friendship and Social Fitness

9. The Hidden Marriage Market

10. The Unspeakable Truth About Children

11. Why Young Women Are Becoming More Liberal Than Young Men: The Gender-Equality Paradox

Top 11 paid subscriber-only posts of 2024:

1. Andrew Huberman’s 5 Body Problem

2. I Can’t Believe Calling Him Hitler Didn’t Work

3. Smart, But Not Too Smart: IQ as a Double-Edged Sword in Leadership (and Romance)

4. The Hypocrisy of the New Upper Class

5. The Short End of the Stick: Average lives matter

6. I Have Never, Ever, Not Even Once, Used The Term “Liberal Elites”

7. For Some Reason We Have Decided To Supply Young People With Endless Advice About Education and Careers, But Fail To Equip Them With Important Knowledge About Sex And Romance

8. People High On Dark Triad Personality Traits Employ Distinct Defense Mechanisms

9. You Can’t Be Socially Liberal and Fiscally Conservative

10. The Reverse Matilda Effect: Sex ratios and perceptions of prestige

11. Sex and Violence Reveal Their Opposites

Media appearances and podcasts in 2024:

My video essay in the New York Times:

The Cost of Luxury Beliefs with Glenn Loury:

Elite Lies and Luxury Beliefs with Jordan B. Peterson:

Garry Tan, CEO of Y Combinator:

Vivek Ramaswamy:

The Mikhaila Peterson Podcast:

Gad Saad:

TRIGGERnometry with Konstantin Kisin and Francis Foster:

This Jungian Life:

Charlie from Charisma on Command on the Dropping In Podcast:

Ask Dr. Drew:

Andrew Gold on the Heretics podcast:

The Good Fight Podcast with Yascha Mounk:

Real Talk With Zuby: Where Do Culture Wars Take Us? - Rob Henderson:

The Michael Shermer Show. Foster Care, Family, and Social Class:

Walk-Ins Welcome with Bridget Phetasy. Overcoming The Victim Mentality - Rob Henderson:

Infinite Loops with Jim O’Shaughnessy:

Fox Business

BBC Politics Live:

Modern Wisdom With Chris Williamson:

“YOUR WELCOME” with Michael Malice:

GB News with Camilla Tominey:

Coleman Hughes:

Best books I read in 2024:

Just a note that these books weren’t all necessarily published this year (though some were).

Father Time: A Natural History of Men and Babies by Sarah Blaffer Hrdy

Just as Deadly: The Psychology of Female Serial Killers by Marissa A. Harrison

Eve: How the Female Body Drove 200 Million Years of Human Evolution by Cat Bohannon

This Is Your Brain on Birth Control: The Surprising Science of Women, Hormones, and the Law of Unintended Consequences by Sarah Hill

The Return of the Primitive by Ayn Rand

How Men Age: What Evolution Reveals about Male Health and Mortality by Richard Bribiescas

33 Strategies of War by Robert Greene

The Person: A New Introduction to Personality Psychology, 6th Edition by Dan P. McAdams and William L. Dunlop

The Anxious Generation by Jonathan Haidt

The Hall of Uselessness by Simon Leys

The Mind of the Artist: Personality and the Drive to Create by William Todd Schultz

All Art is Propaganda: Critical Essays by George Orwell

The Social Paradox by William von Hippel

Private Equity: A Memoir by Carrie Sun

The Best Minds: A Story of Friendship, Madness, and the Tragedy of Good Intentions by Jonathan Rosen

Hard Lessons From The Hurt Business by Ed Latimore

Late Admissions: Confessions of a Black Conservative by Glenn Loury

The Expat: A Novel by Hansen Shi

Reviews of my book

Troubled: A Memoir of Foster Care, Family, and Social Class was praised in a variety of different outlets:

Me and my adoptive sister many Christmases ago:

Thank you all for your support. Merry Christmas!

And please remember to order a copy of Troubled:

